As temperature soars, lemon prices go through the roof

April 12, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST

MADURAI

With a dip in the arrival of lemons, prices have risen along with the rising temperature in markets in Madurai as lemon juice is a avourite summer drink.

President of Central Market Anaithu Viyabarigal Kootamaippu N. Chinna Mayan said the fruit, which used to be sold at ₹70 to ₹80 per kg a month ago, is now sold for ₹120. Best quality lemons cost ₹140.

“A small batch of supply of lemons from within Madurai district has slowly dwindled and big batches of lemons are sourced from Dindigul, Vedasandur, Theni, Andipatti, Periyakulam, Varushanadu, Puliyangudi near Tenkasi and hybrid varieties from Andhra Pradesh and other States,” said M. Krishna Pandi, a trader at the Central Market in Mattuthavani.

Ramuthai, a roadside vendor in Yanaikkal, said each lemon was sold for ₹6 to ₹10, while three lemons were sold for ₹10 two weeks ago. But the demand will go up along with the summer temparature. Another seller, S. Ajmal in Iyer Bungalow, said the demand is steady as people are holding Ramzan fast. “We used to procure three kg of lemons for ₹100, but now a kg is procured for ₹120,” he said.

However, pushcarts selling lime juice for ₹15 and narrari sherbet for ₹20 have cropped up at many parts of the city as it is a pocket-friendly option for quenching thirst.