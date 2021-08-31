As schools reopen today, doctors urge parents, students not to panic

31 August 2021 20:29 IST

A child is unlikely to be infected by an adult, says a paediatrian

Madurai

With schools reopening after one of the longest periods of shutdown, parents are understandably worried about the protection of their children. City paediatrians, however, say there is no need to fear. The best practical solution to deal with the COVID education crisis is to get the children back to classrooms.

“When the pandemic wave peaked, the children were kept physically safe. But prolonged isolation is showing increasing impact on mental well-being,” says Dr. S Senthil Kumar, Head of Pediatrics, Meenakshi Mission Hospital.

He explains how the digital divide is playing with the nutritional balance as children from well to do families are becoming obese due to excessive screen time and lack of exercise while children from poor families are deprived of their one-square midday meal at school. “We are only looking at the virus and missing the bigger picture,” he adds.

Instead of panicking, parents need to have faith in the school managements as they have been instructed to vaccinate their teachers and all other staff and strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. A child is unlikely to pick up infection from an adult in school but some clusters of infection cannot be ruled out, says Dr. Senthil,

With the city now reporting less than 20 cases daily, Dr.S. Balasankar, Head-Paediatrics at Government Rajaji Hospital, is confident that children are unlikely to be affected severely as long as precautions of masking up, washing hands and social distancing are followed.

It is important to get back to the routine for overall well-being of every child, he says, and understands if there are even a few cases, it will become an issue and the schools would be blamed. “Everything else has opened up and people are out on the roads, in city buses and shops without mask; infection can come from anywhere not just schools,” he points out.

Dr. Murugan Jeyaraman, senior paediatrician at Apollo Speciality Hospitals, says, “We have to take our individual and shared responsibilities seriously if we do not want the virus to take our children’s childhoods. If an adult is sick with COVID-19 symptoms at home, he advises to keep the child away from school for at least 10 days as he or she could be an asymptomatic carrier.”

“Supervision outside the classrooms like playgrounds, library, labs, washrooms, common eating and parking spaces will help; safety is not just a word but a protocol to be followed.”