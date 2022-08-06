As private firm fails to attract investments Nanguneri SEZ may go to SIDCO or TIDCO

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu hands over a an order at a job fair held at Vannarpettai in Palayamkottai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

The Tamil Nadu government, after failing to revive the almost dead Nanguneri Multiproduct Special Economic Zone for which late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi laid the foundation exactly two decades ago, is planning to hand it over to Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (SIDCO) or Tamil Nadu Industries Development Corporation (TIDCO) for attracting industrial investments by creating a conducive atmosphere.

“Since our objective is to create new jobs in this region, we are exploring the possibilities of involving TIDCO or SIDCO for enlivening this hitherto lifeless campus,” said Mr. Appavu while participating in a private job fair organised here on Saturday by the district administration.

Mr. Appavu said the State government was planning to hand over the 2,500-odd acres of land acquired in 2001 for creating Special Economic Zone to SIDCO or TIDCO for creating investment-friendly infrastructure there after the private firm handpicked for the job failed miserably owing to the “lackadaisical attitude of the previous government that smothered the ambitious project” conceived by Karunanidhi and then Union Commerce Minister Murasoli Maran.

He also said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would find a way to solve the legal issues concerning the site acquired for the SEZ as the private firm had reportedly spent around ₹900 crore for establishing industry-friendly infrastructure. Presently, the SEZ has only 13 units of which only a few are operational.

The Speaker also said the new industrial estate to be created on 100 acres of land near Valliyoor and the proposed multi-skill training centre on TANSI’s campus in disuse would give new dimension to this town.

“While we provide employable skills to job-seekers with educational qualifications, the proposed industrial complex will guarantee jobs to them,” Mr. Appavu said, adding Minister for Small and Medium Industries T.M. Anbarasan would visit these sites on August 12.

At least one smart classroom would be established in all 297 schools in Radhapuram Assembly segment within 60 days and the first 25 smart classrooms would be inaugurated on Monday, he said.

Minister for Employment and Training C.V. Ganesan said the government, besides providing ₹2,877 crore during this fiscal for modernising polytechnic colleges and Industrial Training Institutes, had revamped the syllabus to cope with the present trend to make students employable.

“Over 96,000 persons have got employment through 64 private job fairs organised across Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Ganesan claimed.

Over 8,000 job-seekers attended the job fair organised at Francis Xavier Engineering College, Palayamkottai, in which 200 private companies participated.

The district administration operated free buses from various parts of the district to the venue, and Mr. Appavu arranged free lunch for the participants.

Collector V. Vishnu, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, MLAs Ruby R. Manoharan of Nanguneri and M. Abdul Wahab of Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli Corporation Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and Chairman of Tirunelveli District Panchayat V.S.R. Jegadeesh participated in the event.

