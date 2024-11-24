As people live long, they need to age gracefully, says GRH Dean

“Making people age gracefully is the most important thing at a time when various medical advancements have increased longevity of people,” said L. Arul Sundaresh Kumar, Dean, Government Rajaji Hospital.

Speaking at the first annual conference of Madurai Menopause society (MAMS) here on Sunday, he said, “As an ENT specialist, I would say treatments associated with facial rejuvenation and voice therapy are widely preferred by people to look and feel young,” he said.

Through voice therapy, the vocal cord of a person can be made thicker to make it sound young. As ageing people experience both physical and mental weaknesses, rectifying them was necessary. “The menopause society, which focuses on reaching out to people through various programmes, is doing a good job,” he added.

N. Sumathi, Director, MAMS, said the conference was aimed at promoting a positive outlook towards menopause and to emphasise the importance of holistic wellness, education, and empowerment during this stage of life.

“The highlights of the conference included scientific sessions by leading experts on the latest advancements in menopause management, workshops and panel discussions focusing on physical, emotional, and social well-being during menopause and interactive forums for open discussions between healthcare providers and participants,” Dr. Sumathi added.