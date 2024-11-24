 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

As people live long, they need to age gracefully, says GRH Dean

Published - November 24, 2024 08:27 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Government Rajaji Hospital Dean L. Arul Sundaresh Kumar speaks at the Madurai menopause society conference in the city on Sunday.

Government Rajaji Hospital Dean L. Arul Sundaresh Kumar speaks at the Madurai menopause society conference in the city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

“Making people age gracefully is the most important thing at a time when various medical advancements have increased longevity of people,” said L. Arul Sundaresh Kumar, Dean, Government Rajaji Hospital.  

Speaking at the first annual conference of Madurai Menopause society (MAMS) here on Sunday, he said, “As an ENT specialist, I would say treatments associated with facial rejuvenation and voice therapy are widely preferred by people to look and feel young,” he said.  

Through voice therapy, the vocal cord of a person can be made thicker to make it sound young. As ageing people experience both physical and mental weaknesses, rectifying them was necessary.  “The menopause society, which focuses on reaching out to people through various programmes, is doing a good job,” he added. 

N. Sumathi, Director, MAMS, said the conference was aimed at promoting a positive outlook towards menopause and to emphasise the importance of holistic wellness, education, and empowerment during this stage of life. 

“The highlights of the conference included scientific sessions by leading experts on the latest advancements in menopause management, workshops and panel discussions focusing on physical, emotional, and social well-being during menopause and interactive forums for open discussions between healthcare providers and participants,” Dr. Sumathi added.  

Published - November 24, 2024 08:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.