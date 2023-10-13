ADVERTISEMENT

As monsoon sets in, Health Department braces for dengue surge

October 13, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The Hindu Bureau

Director of Public Health (Officer on Special Duty) Vadivel addressing the regional-level review meeting held in Palayamkottai on Friday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With the northeast monsoon likely to set in by the third week of October, the Public Health Department is stepping up efforts to prevent possible spread of any vector-borne diseases, particularly dengue and chikungunya, which have caught the southern districts off guard in the past. with surge in cases

Officials of the department, led by Director of Public Health (Officer on Special Duty) Vadivel, reviewed the preparatory measures put in place during a meeting held here on Friday evening. Dr. Vadivel directed the officials concerned to take all the steps required to ensure proper medical assistance reach the public in times of need and sought the effective implementation of rural health schemes such as the ‘Makkalai Thaedi Maruththuvam’.

During the meeting, Joint Director of Communicable Diseases Sampath said the local bodies should be directed to conduct regular inspections and eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

Meanwhile, the government hospitals in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts were told to stock up on blood components, especially platelets, in the blood banks.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the ‘Makkalai Thaedi Maruthuvam’ scheme and the steps taken for minimising maternal deaths, particularly in rural areas. Senior officials of the department from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi and Kovilpatti health districts were present during the meeting.

