HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

As monsoon sets in, Health Department braces for dengue surge

October 13, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The Hindu Bureau
Director of Public Health (Officer on Special Duty) Vadivel addressing the regional-level review meeting held in Palayamkottai on Friday evening.

Director of Public Health (Officer on Special Duty) Vadivel addressing the regional-level review meeting held in Palayamkottai on Friday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With the northeast monsoon likely to set in by the third week of October, the Public Health Department is stepping up efforts to prevent possible spread of any vector-borne diseases, particularly dengue and chikungunya, which have caught the southern districts off guard in the past. with surge in cases

Officials of the department, led by Director of Public Health (Officer on Special Duty) Vadivel, reviewed the preparatory measures put in place during a meeting held here on Friday evening. Dr. Vadivel directed the officials concerned to take all the steps required to ensure proper medical assistance reach the public in times of need and sought the effective implementation of rural health schemes such as the ‘Makkalai Thaedi Maruththuvam’.

During the meeting, Joint Director of Communicable Diseases Sampath said the local bodies should be directed to conduct regular inspections and eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

Meanwhile, the government hospitals in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts were told to stock up on blood components, especially platelets, in the blood banks.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the ‘Makkalai Thaedi Maruthuvam’ scheme and the steps taken for minimising maternal deaths, particularly in rural areas. Senior officials of the department from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi and Kovilpatti health districts were present during the meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.