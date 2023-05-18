As green cover increases, air quality improves in Dindigul

May 18, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Dindigul, which was notorious for its high pollution levels due to the presence of tanneries, has seen a remarkable transformation within the last 12 years, with the city ranking among the top 15 places in the country on air quality index.

Sources in the District Pollution Control Board cite the steps taken by the State government to ensure zero discharge from the tanneries as one of the factors for improvement in air quality. They also point to the growing awareness among residents of the need to increase green cover.

Some five NGOs in the district are involved in the endeavour. Though Dindigul city is a chock-a-block with concrete structures, there are about 35,000 trees flourishing within its limits, says M. Rajaram of Dindimavanam, an NGO . They act as a green lung, controlling the pollutants in the atmosphere. “As of now, 1.5 lakh trees have been planted in the districts and we are marching on to plant more,” he adds.

According to Balaji Rangaramanujam, air quality index has to be streamlined for it has to take into account various regional dynamics. What is seen as a pollutant for Delhi due to its industries may not be the same indicator for Dindigul, he says.

Pointing to Ponmadurai, which was once a rich fertile area for paddy, he says with the coming of tanneries the discharged effluents not only killed the healthy microorganisms present in the soil, but also spoilt the quality of air. Entering the city meant driving through a nauseating atmosphere.

Thanks to the plantation drive initiated by Dindimavanam, around 18,000 native species now grow in the area. As the groundwater is extremely polluted, water for the plants is being sourced from outside. Now, it has not only become a haven for many birds but around nine to ten beehives can also be seen. “This itself is an indicator that not just the soil but even the pollution levels are declining,” he adds.

With many of the NGOs roping in students to grow trees, the district’s pollution level will be constantly safe, say official sources.

What is important is not just topping the air quality index chart, says Mr. Balaji. Steps have to be taken to see that there is an eco-balance, and the green cover turns self-sustaining with seeds being dispersed and more plants sprouting. This will help in the rejuvenation of soil.