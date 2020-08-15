As e-pass norms ease, vigilance stepped up

Vigilance, monitoring and healthcare facilities will be ramped up in the district, in light of the State Government's announcement granting easier access to e-passes from August 17, said senior officials of the district administration.
District Monitoring Officer B. Chandramohan, said that officials of the health department and the district administration took part in a review meeting on Friday and they discussed the drop in COVID-19 cases and a plan to ensure sustained low positive numbers over the next two weeks.
District Collector T. G. Vinay said that they will be strengthening district borders at Kottampatti, Vadipatti and Kadavur and screening all those with symptoms.
“Since we will be approving the e-passes the previous day, we will have an approximate idea of the total number of people travelling into the district. We can station as many teams in these checkposts based on the previous day's data,” he said.
A source from the district administration said that currently, they receive close to 3,000 e-pass applications every day and approve roughly 34% of them.
The Collector added that they will continue to intensify fever clinics and encourage those even with cough and cold symptoms to regularly visit the clinics for testing. “We have found that masking and maintaining physical distance is important in containing the spread. We will likely increase the number of flying squad teams too,” he said.
Deputy Director, Health department, Priya Raj, said that teams will be present at district borders for swab collection. Test results for them will be available within 12 hours, she added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath