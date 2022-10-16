As big units grab space, Gangaikondan SIPCOT centre eyes expansion

The Gangaikondan SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre which was created with 2,000 acres on the outskirts of Tirunelveli. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Gangaikondan SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre, which was created with 2,000 acres on the city outskirts, has reached saturation point and hence acquisition of 1,500 more acres of adjacent land is going on.

After the Industries Department failed to attract significant investments to the 20-year-old Nanguneri Multiproduct Special Economic Zone, which has only 13 small units even after two decades, steps were initiated to attract investors towards the Gangaikondan SIPCOT centre, which was functioning with only small and medium-sized industries.

After housing ATC Tyres, Nova Carbons, Ramco Asbestos, beverages bottling plants and a few more small and medium manufacturing units, the Gangaikondan facility has now attracted investments to the tune of around ₹5,000 crore .Now it has units manufacturing solar modules, biscuits and hi-tech sensors by market leaders, including TATA Power Solar, Vikram Solar, Britannia and Bosch.

Germany-based Bosch has started manufacturing hi-tech sensors. Britannia, which has invested ₹550 crore on 80 acres of land, gives direct employment to 350 persons. It is expected to become operational within two months.

TATA Power Solar and Vikram Solar have planned to invest ₹2,000 crore each in two or three phases. TATA Power Solar, which has taken 285 acres of land, has started grading and levelling the land, which is expected to provide direct employment to around 800 persons and indirect employment to as many persons.

“Production of solar modules will start in TATA’s venture within a year as construction of the plant will start within a month,” said a senior Industries Department official.

Kolkata-based Vikram Solar, the largest solar module manufacturer in India with 2.5 GW module manufacturing capacity annually and the second-largest solar energy company in India by revenue, is setting up its unit on 200 acres.

“Vikram Solar will invest ₹2,000 crore at the Gangaikondan centre on 200 acres to give direct employment to around 800 people with the qualification of diploma, ITI trades, arts and science and engineering degrees,” said the official, adding construction of the plant would start within next 90 days, and the production within a year thereafter.

Ancillary units

A few more companies supplying raw materials to these units are also coming. Since the investments have exhausted the 2,000 acres of land acquired for the Gangaikondan centre, efforts are being made to acquire 1,500 more acres.

Onn Nanguneri SEZ, the official said: “We’re trying to attract investors. Since the 2,500 acres of land of SEZ is with the promoter, we’re in the process of taking the land back as he failed to attract investments..”