As autorickshaw impounded, two pregnant women forced to walk

BODI

Two pregnant women alleged that the autorickshaw in which they had travelled was detained by the Bodi police citing violation of curfew in force, which resulted in the two women walking down to their dwellings on Friday.

The two women, one from Nandavanam Street and Santhana Mariamman Koil Street, had gone to a private hospital for a routine check. As they were expecting to deliver babies very soon, on the advise of the gynecologists, the two women had planned to visit the Government Hospital for COVID-19 test before their deliveries.

Hence, they had hired an auto rickshaw from their respective homes and arrived at the GH. However, when they called the autorickshaw driver again to pick them up and drop at their homes, he claimed that the vehicle had been impounded by the police.

It was like a punishment to us as we had to walk back home in the scorching sun, the women, along with their relatives, told reporters and demanded action against the erring police.

However, when The Hindu contacted, Theni SP E. Sai Charan Tejaswi said that the empty auto rickshaw was impounded by the police on duty at 9.45 a.m. at Bodi town as the vehicle was wandering in the vicinity.

A police officer at the Bodi Town station said that the autorickshaw was held as he didn’t explain anything about the pick up or drop of the two women. Hence, the empty vehicle was impounded, he added.