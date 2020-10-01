‘Arvind hospital model helped in eradicating cataract blindness’

Madurai

01 October 2020 22:04 IST

The Aravind Eye Care System’s model helped in eradicating cataract blindness, said David F Chang, a renowned cataract surgeon and clinical professor at University of California, San Francisco, on Thursday.

He was delivering the Dr. G. Venkataswamy Memorial Oration on ‘Lessons learnt from the world’s greatest team of cataract surgeons’ on the birth anniversary of the founder of Aravind Eye Care Hospital during an online event.

Dr. Chang cited various scientific publications which indicated that the Aravind Eye Care System’s model maximised surgeon productivity, had low complication rate and cost effective too.

Comparing the phaco surgery with manual - Small Incision Cataract Surgery, he said there was no difference in rates of surgical complications when performed by experienced surgeons.

R.D. Ravindran, Chairman of Arvind Eye Care System, delivered the welcome address. GOVEL Trust president G. Srinivasan and Arvind Medical Research Foundation president P.Namperumalsamy conferred Dr. G. Venkataswamy Memorial Award on Dr. Chang who received it in person from Geoff Tabin, a senior opthomologist from Stanford University.

R. Venkatesh, Chief Medical Officer of Arvind Eye Hospital, Puducherry, proposed the vote of thanks.