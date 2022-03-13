Arupukottai man loses ₹59,000 in online fraud

A 31-year-old man, S. Vignesh of Aruppukottai, was duped of $59,067 when he tried to get ₹2,069 back after he made the online payment for things that were never delivered.

After paying ₹2,069 to buy flowers, toys and chocolates through an unfamiliar online portal, he found that the goods were not delivered for days. After he failed to reach the online portal, he lodged a complaint through the e-mail id for complaints, which he realised was fake only after he lost more money.

A man, claiming to be an advocate, called Vignesh and assured him of initiating the repayment process. Later, two others called him and asked for his bank account details.

When they said they could make the repayment only to a bank account, he revealed some details about his account.

After repeated calls, they forced him to follow certain instructions, through which he inadvertently sent money to an account thrice and later he realized that he had lost ₹59,067.

Virudhunagar Cyber Crime police have registered a case and are investigating.