Couple assaulted

A couple were assaulted after the husband threatened a youth living in the neighbourhood with complaining to the police for having peeped into his house and harassing his wife near Kariyapatti.

The police said Lakshmi, 35, of Thandiyayendal was sleeping in her house on Tuesday night when her neighbour V. Thangapandi peeped through the window and whistled at her.

After she complained to her husband Balamurugan, he shouted at his neighbours and told them that he would lodge a police complaint against Thangapandi.

Enraged over this, Thangapandi, his brother Mari and Mari's wife Muthulakshmi broke into Balamurugan's house and attacked the couple with wooden logs, inflicting bleeding injuries on their head and neck, the police said. The couple were admitted to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

Mallankinaru police have registered a case against the three accused for voyeurism, house trespass and hurting the couple.

TASMAC worker threatened

In an unrelated incident, a TASMAC worker, K. Rajappan (47), of Rajapalayam, was threatened by Alaguraja alias Subbu for not giving him liquor bottle free of cost.

The police said that Alaguraja, claimed that he was rowdy in the area and threatened him with dire consequences if he did not give it.