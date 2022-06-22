New Govt. Arts and Science College at Tiruchuli to function in temporary building

A new Government Arts and Science College at Tiruchuli, announced by the State government, would start functioning temporarily from HNKV Sala Primary School building from the current academic year.

After inspecting the school building on Wednesday, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that students can make online application for admission to undergraduate courses of B.A. English Literature, B.A. Tamil Literature, B.Com., B.Sc. Chemistry and B.Sc. Computer Science from Wednesday.

They can submit the applications through www.tngasa.in and www.tngasa.org and also through the admission facilitation centre on the college premises. Students need to pay Rs. 48 towards application fee and Rs 2 towards registration fee.

However, students belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribes need not pay application fee.

The fee can be paid through debit card, credit card or net banking facility.Those who cannot use online facility, should get demand draft drawn in the name of " The Director, Directorate of Collegiate Education, Chennai 6" on or after June 22.

The guidelines for admission and its schedule are available in the websites.

The last date for submission of application is July 7.

The Collector has instructed officials to provide basic facilities, including library, in the temporary college building.

Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Madurai, Pon. Muthuramalingam, Revenue Divisional Officer, Aruppukottai, Kalyanakumar, and Tiruchuli Tahsildar, Sivakumar, were among those present.