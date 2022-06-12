Private college chairman arrested for sexual harassment of student

A day after the arrest of a private electro homeopathy college chairman, M. Daswin John Grace (40), on charge of sexually harassing a girl student, Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday removed him from party primary membership.

Based on a complaint from a second year student of Bachelor of Electro-Homeopathy Medicine and Surgery, All Women Police Station here arrested Grace for assaulting or using criminal force to any woman intending to outrage her modesty and under the provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He was also charged with criminal intimidation, under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998 and under the provisions of Information Technology Act.

The student of Arasu - Electro Homeopathy Medical College and Hospital had complained that the chairman had made a video call to her after removing his dress.

After the girl shared this incident, students staged a protest here on Saturday following which Grace was arrested.

Grace was formerly the minorities wing president of Virudhunagar East BJP unit.

On Sunday, the unit president, Pentagon G. Pandurangan, said Grace was removed from the party post three months back for not properly discharging his party work.

Following the incident, he was removed from the party primary membership, he said in a statement.