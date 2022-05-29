1,566 liquor bottles seized; 4 held

Virudhunagar district police have seized 1,566 liquor bottles that were being smuggled from Pudhucherry at Othakadai under M. Reddiyapatti police station limits on Saturday.

During a vehicle check, a team of police intercepted a van in which they found scores of Indian-made Foreign Liquor bottles being smuggled in the van. The police picked up four persons, identified as S. Karuppasamy (45) of Tiruchuli, R. Muniyasakthi (30), R. Moovendan (34), both from Aruppukottai and M. Santhanam (34) of Madurai.

The police found that the accused had hoarded the liquor bottles illegally in a rented house in M. Reddiyapatti and were selling them in black market.