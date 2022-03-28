Man found with bleeding injuries dies at hospital

March 28, 2022 20:43 IST

A 40-year-old man, who was found with bleeding head injuries in a secluded place in Tiruchuli on Friday, succumbed to injuries on Sunday night.

The police said that villagers and relatives of the deceased, S. Sathyamoorthi, staged a protest near Government Rajaji Hospital demanding the police to arrest the perpetrators of the murder and refused to accept the body.

The police said that passers-by had noticed Sathyamoorthi, an unmarried man, lying in a pool of blood at around 9.30 a.m. on Friday amidst wild growth behind Suligaiamman Temple. Later, when police rushed to the spot, they identified him and took him to the Government Hospital in Tiruchuli for first-aid.

After admitting him in a private hospital, he was later shifted to GRH after his health condition deteriorated.

"He remained in an unconscious state throughout and died," a police source said.

The police said that he used to move closely with the police and they suspect that some anti-social element could have bumped him off suspecting that the youth could pass on about their illegal activities to the police.

Though senior police officials, including Deputy Superintendent of Police, T. Mathialagan, and Inspector of Police (Tiruchuli), Vijayagandeepan, held talks with the relatives, they refused to accept the body even after post-mortem was done at the GRH. The body has been kept in the mortuary.