Aruppukottai town faces drinking water crisis as Vaigai goes dry

No release of water from Vaigai dam for the Chithirai festival, after the mega annual event was cancelled owing to COVID-19 lockdown in April-May, has led to a shortage of drinking water in Aruppukottai municipality. Water is supplied only once in 13 days at present, in the town.

The urban local body used to get 36 lakh litres of water per day (LPD) through the infiltration well sunk on the riverbed at Tiruppuvanam, but it now only getting only around 4 lakh LPD.

“After the river failed to get the much-needed wetting during the peak summer as part of the festival, the riverbed has dried up and the well has lost its yield,” said Aruppukottai municipal engineer, Sermakani.

The town, with a population of 90,000 people, used to get a supply of around 80 lakh LPD with the help of 48 lakh LPD from the Tamirabharani combined drinking water scheme. However, even this scheme has been yielding only around 30 lakh LPD these days.

Water that used to be supplied once in three days is now being supplied only once in 13 days. The town does not have adequate groundwater yield. Even the hundreds of hand-pumps are now facing lower yield.

Minister for Dairy Development, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, recently said that the issue has been taken up with the State government for early release of water from the Vaigai dam down the river. River wetting will help the municipality to tide over the drinking water problem to a large extent for the next three months, he added.

A total of 150 mcft of water in the Vaigai dam is reserved for the grand event of of Lord Kallazhagar entering into the Vaigai river as part of Chithirai festival. The festival that is held during the peak summer season indirectly recharges hundreds of infiltration wells that cater to the drinking water needs of several rural and urban areas in Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts.

However, a Public Works Department official said that the storage in Vaigai dam was fast depleting with higher rate of evaporation. “Water from Periyar dam cannot be brought to the Vaigai dam now. With a useful storage of only 900 mcft in Vaigai dam and an uncertainty over the monsoon setting in early June, water in the reservoir needs to be stored for the drinking water requirement of Madurai city and Theni district,” he said.

As of now only sharp summer showers can help recharge the infiltration wells and ensure smooth supply of water in various local bodies till the southwest monsoon sets in.