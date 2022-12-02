Aruppukottai double murder case: special team detain two more suspects; 7 accused already in prisons

December 02, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Ajit Kumar of Avaniapuram and Sakti Manikandan of Thirumangalam in Madurai were detained in connection with the double murder that took place recently in the district. They were detained by a special police team headed by the Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police M Manohar on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Sabari (33) and his relative Ratnavelpandian (36) of Udayanampatti near Tiruchuli taluk under Aruppukottai Town police station in Virudhunagar district were found dead with multiple injuries.

Police investigations indicated that the double murder would have been committed to settle scores in connection with a previous murder.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was said that in March, a woman, Rakkammal was murdered by a gang. The murder was committed by her relatives. Police had arrested Sabari, Ratnavelpandian and others. When they were on bail, Sabari and Ratnavelpandian were killed.

Under such circumstances, three sons of Rakkammal had surrendered in a Madurai court and another four persons surrendered in Madurai and Tirupathur courts respectively. They were subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

In this connection, the SP’s special team has detained two more persons from Madurai for interrogation, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US