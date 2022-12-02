Aruppukottai double murder case: special team detain two more suspects; 7 accused already in prisons

December 02, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Ajit Kumar of Avaniapuram and Sakti Manikandan of Thirumangalam in Madurai were detained in connection with the double murder that took place recently in the district. They were detained by a special police team headed by the Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police M Manohar on Friday.

Last month, Sabari (33) and his relative Ratnavelpandian (36) of Udayanampatti near Tiruchuli taluk under Aruppukottai Town police station in Virudhunagar district were found dead with multiple injuries.

Police investigations indicated that the double murder would have been committed to settle scores in connection with a previous murder.

It was said that in March, a woman, Rakkammal was murdered by a gang. The murder was committed by her relatives. Police had arrested Sabari, Ratnavelpandian and others. When they were on bail, Sabari and Ratnavelpandian were killed.

Under such circumstances, three sons of Rakkammal had surrendered in a Madurai court and another four persons surrendered in Madurai and Tirupathur courts respectively. They were subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

In this connection, the SP’s special team has detained two more persons from Madurai for interrogation, police said.