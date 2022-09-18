Aruppukottai ‘custodial death’ case transferred to CB-CID

A case pertaining to complaint of “custodial death” of a youth T. Thangapandian (32) alleged against Aruppukottai Town police has been transferred to Crime Branch - Criminal Investigation Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police sources here, Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has ordered the transfer of case to CB-CID. However, the CB-CID is yet to take over the case.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased have refused to take possession of the body till Sunday though the post-mortem was done on Saturday.

Thangapandian was caught by residents of MDR Nagar on the previous morning after he was standing outside a house in a suspicious manner and handed over to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the police found him "mentally unsound" they let him go. However, the residents complained about "inaction" of the Town police against a man caught "red-handed" in his attempt to steal. They complained that while threatening the resident, Thangapandian had reportedly claimed that he was behind the double murder in the locality.

The police that let him with his family members on Wednesday morning again picked him up from a de-addiction centre in the town late in the night.

After registering a case for attempt to stealing, the police claim that he was again left at the de-addiction centre.

The man, who was taken to a private hospital after he collapsed, was taken to Government Hospital here where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, the judicial enquiry continued on Sunday during which the employees of the de-addiction centre were enquired.