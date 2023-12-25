Aruppukottai block has suffered 7,000 acres of crop loss due to rain: Revenue Minister

December 25, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Aruppukottai block has suffered close to 50% of loss of various crops cultivated on around 15,000 acres of farmlands due to the recent torrential rain, said Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran.

After inspecting the crop loss suffered by farmers in Aruppukottai, Vembakottai and Watrap areas, Mr. Ramachandran said that the farmers had raised various crops on 15,000 acres. But, the downpour reported on Sunday damaged the crops on around 7,000 acres, he said.

Farmers in Aruppukottai had raised millets on over 3,600 ha and cotton on over 2,130 ha. Besides, they had cultivated pulses and oilseeds on over 1,000 ha and a meagre quantity of paddy.

When Chief Minister M.K. Stalin returned after inspecting the flood-affected areas in Thoothukud and Tirunelveli districts, he was appraised of the crop loss suffered in Virudhunagar district also.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete the enumeration of crop loss and send the details to the his notice.

The Minister assured the farmers that enumeration of crop loss was under way in Virudhunagar district and all efforts would be taken to provide due compensation to the farmers.

When the Minister interacted with farmers, they narrated their plight due to loss of crop in the rain.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, Sattur MLA A.R.R. Raghuraman, Revenue Divisional Officers, Vallikannau (Aruppukottai) and Viswanathan (Sivakasi), Personal Assistant (Agriculture) Nachiyar were among those who were present.