Arunthathiyars renew appealto raze ‘untouchability’ wall

A cross-section of members of the Arunthathiyar community from Santhiyur village has demanded that the controversial ‘untouchability wall’ that was raised on a poromboke land by the Paraiyar community be demolished.

The wall became the centre of tension between the two Scheduled Caste communities in 2018, as the Arunthathiyar community stated that the wall was built around a temple in a deliberate attempt to keep them out. The Paraiyar community, who erected the roughly seven-foot-tall compound wall covering 11.5 cents of land, said it was constructed only with the consent of the other community.

C. Gurusamy, a villager belonging to the Arunthathiyar community, who was present at the weekly grievance day meeting at the Madurai Collectorate on Monday charged that the district administration and State government were siding with Paraiyars and disallowing the wall from being brought down.

“The Paraiyar people approached the Supreme Court to stop the wall from being demolished. We have information that the administration is misrepresenting the facts stating that peace has returned to the area and that the wall need not be pulled down,” he claimed.

Mr. Gurusamy said the Paraiyar community was exerting their political influence through the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and through a non-governmental organisation called ‘Evidence.’ “We do not believe that the matter has been solved. Former Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao said that they would either build a community hall or an anganwadi centre in the area. This is yet to become a reality,” Mr. Gurusamy said and sought intervention from the State government to ensure that the process of seeking justice was free and fair.