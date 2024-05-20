GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arunthathiyars demand murder accused to be detained under Goondas Act

Published - May 20, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau
Residents from Nadupatti staging a demonstration at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday.

Residents from Nadupatti staging a demonstration at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Scheduled Caste residents of Nadupatti where one of their community persons was hacked to death on May 6, staged a demonstration in front of Dindigul Collectorate seeking to detain the caste Hindus under the Goondas Act.

The protest was led by A. Thangapandi.

The protesters said that caste Hindus have been targetting the Arunthathiyars in the village for several years. Despite the promise of former Collector to take action against the perpetrators, no action has been taken even after passing of several months.

In his petition addressed to the Dindigul Collector, Mr. Thangapandi said that following a murderous attack on few Arunthathiyar youths of the village over a quarrel between the youths of the two groups on harassing an SC girl, police picketing was deployed in the village on May 6.

However, despite the presence of the police personnel, an armed gang hacked to death Andar on the same night.

A case of murder and under the provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered. The Collector should take efforts to provide compensation to the affected family under the SC/ST (POA) Act. One of the family members should be given a government job.

The agitators also sought installation of closed-circuit television cameras in every street in the village and set up a police outpost in the dwelling area of Arunthathiyars to prevent any further attack.

The village should be declared as an untouchability-affected area.

The other demands are opening a full-time ration shop, to bring the administration of a milk farm under the Arunthathiyars.

Housing scheme for the SC people and a separate ward for Nadupatti and compensation to the villagers who were reportedly subjected to torture by the police in the 2013 were the other demands.

