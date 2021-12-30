Aruna Jagadeesan Commission concludes 34th hearing

The 34th sitting of Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission, probing into the police firing in Thoothukudi, which claimed 13 lives on May 22, 2018, concluded here on Thursday.

So far, the Commission had heard 1,037 witnesses in person and recorded their statements, according to its advocate Arul Vadivel Sekar.

The last sitting, which was held between December 27-30, recorded the statements of then Collector N. Venkatesh, former Sub-Collector M.S. Prashanth, DRO Veerappan, among others.

Around 1,417 summons were issued from the time the Commission was established, he replied to a query.

At the next hearing, which might be held be around January 24, 2022, some of the IPS officers who served here as SP, DIG and IGP could be summoned for recording their statements, he added.