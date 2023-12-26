Arudra darshan draws devotees in droves to Thiuru Uthirakosamangai temple

December 26, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Arudra darshan festival being held at the famous Sri Mangalanatha Swamy Temple at Thiru Uthirakosamangai near Ramanathapuram drew a large number of devotees on Tuesday.

The annual celebration at the temple started with kappu kattu ceremony on December 18. The highlight of the event, santhana padi kalaithal (removing the sandal paste from the idol), was performed on the six-foot-tall emerald (Maragada Natarajar) idol, witnessed by the devotees.

Thirty-two types of abishekams were performed on the idol by priests, followed by chanting of Vedic hymns. The devotees had lined up around the temple and barricades had been put up to regulate the crowd.

Arudra darshan at this temple is considered significant as only on this occasion the sandal paste that covers the idol is removed, and on all other days of the year, the Maragada Natarajar idol is covered with sandal paste.

Special tickets were issued at ₹250, ₹100 and ₹10. Free darshan was also provided for the devotees. In the early hours of Wednesday, the priests would start special pujas and the deity would be anointed with fresh sandal paste. Later in the day, the deity would be taken on a procession around the temple as a part of the celebration.

Around 1,000 police personnel were deployed on bandobust duty. Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai supervised the arrangements.

