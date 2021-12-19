‘Arudra darshan’ draws devotees from far and near

Special abishekam being performed to the Maragatha Natarajar idol at Sri Mangalanatha Swamy Temple on the occasion of ‘arudra darshan’ in Thiru Uthirakosamangai in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday.

The annual ‘arudra darshan’ at the famous Sri Mangalanathaswamy Temple in Thiru Uthirakosamangai in Ramanathapuram district drew a large number of devotees from far and near on Sunday.

The ‘santhana kappu kalaithal’ abishekam, performed by priests, commenced in the morning. A total of 32 types of abishekams with sandalwood paste, milk, paneer, tender coconut, curd, etc., were performed for the presiding deity.

The devotees, who were waiting in long queues, said it was a great sense of satisfaction for them as they visited the shrine after two years due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The ‘arudra darshan’ assumes significance as only on this occasion, the deity appears without the ‘santhana kappu’.

Temple trustees Rani Rajeswari Nachiar and Diwan Palanivel Pandian of Ramanathapuram Samasthanam Devasthanam made elaborate arrangements.

The district administration had declared a local holiday on Monday in view of the ‘arudra darshan,’ which would conclude on Monday.