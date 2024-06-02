GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Artworks of Virudhunagar school students on display at Kalaignar Centenary Library

Published - June 02, 2024 08:27 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Collectors V.P. Jeyaseelan (Virudhunagar) and M.S. Sangeetha, looking at the artworks of school students of Virudhunagar district at an exhibition in Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai on Saturday.

Staying away from the electronic screens, students of government and government-aided schools made their summer vacation useful with a residential camp on drawing and painting organised by the Virudhunagar district administration.

The training on different types of drawings and paintings has turned the students exhibitors of their artworks at the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai.

The 10-day residential camp was organised for over 100 students from Class 2 to 11 at Krishnankoil between May 2 and 11.

Experts on drawings and paintings engaged the students, who were selected by their respective government and government-aided schools, during the camp.

“They were trained in general drawing, line drawing, oil colour and water colour paintings, warli paintings and stencil art drawing at the camp,” said Drawing Master from Government School in Virudhunagar K. Tamilkani.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan, who had shown keen interest in imbibing fine arts to school students, wanted to put on display the works of the students.

As a result, some 300 works of different types were selected and exhibited at the Kalaignar Centenary Library.

Along with Madurai Collector, M.S. Sangeetha, Mr. Jeyaseelan inspected the works at the exhibition which was inaugurated on Saturday.

The students have expressed themselves with a riot of colours and also in black and white.

The young minds have chosen to leave their impressions with portraits, natural scenary, creative works, pencil drawing and line drawing.

The exhibition will be open till June 15.

