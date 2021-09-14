Arts colleges begin online orientation for freshers

14 September 2021 21:20 IST

Madurai

A few of arts colleges in the city have started online orientation programmes for first year UG students for the academic year 2021-22 and are in the process of beginning online classes for them in the coming week.

The American College which conducted its freshers’ orientation on Monday through online is set to begin online classes for first years from Wednesday. Its principal M. Davamani Christober said, “After the orientation programme, a department-level briefing and introduction session was also done. The online classes will begin on Wednesday and continue regularly as first year students aged below 18 cannot be vaccinated for now.”

Advertising

Advertising

Principal and secretary of Lady Doak College Christianna Singh said that the COVID-19 had already delayed the beginning of classes and they are not willing to lose out on more semester days.

“After the 3-day online orientation programme that starts on Wednesday, we will begin online classes from next week. Since we will be going for a continuous assessment system to evaluate semester scores, we do not want to miss out on working days, even when it is through the online mood. We are keen to make sure our batch of students during the pandemic also receive quality education,” she explained.

D. Pandiaraja, Principal of Thiagarajar College, said that they are planning to conduct an online bridge course after the scheduled orientation on Friday.

“The 1-week online refresher course aims to bridge the gap between school and college studies, with individual plans for each department. We will just make the students feel welcomed and then begin regular online classes,” he said.