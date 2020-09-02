Artist lodges complaint against minister’s men

He tore posters from school wall to paint couplets of Tirukkural

A wall painting artist, P. Gajendra Muthu, 43, has alleged that supporters of a State minister, assaulted him for tearing posters on the compound wall of a Corporation school here on Wednesday.

In his complaint to Teppakulam police, Mr. Muthu said the school Headmistress had asked him to tear the posters and paint the name of the school along with couplets from Tirukkural on the compound wall. He alleged that when he was peeling off the posters, some of them containing the minister’s image, on the wall of Manimegalai Girls High School on Kamarajar Salai, a policeman summoned him to a nearby building.

“When I went there, the minister angrily questioned me as to how I could tear the posters? Some of the AIADMK cadre then asked me to leave the spot,” Mr. Muthu said, adding that he returned to his work spot. “Suddenly, some of the minister’s supporters rushed towards me and abused me. The watchman of the other building, along with another aged man, slapped me,” he said.

The complainant, who is a Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre, took up the issue with his party functionaries. “We advised him to lodge a complaint as a precaution as he has been assaulted,” said CPI(M) Madurai urban district secretary Vijayarajan. The police have promised to register a case after consulting with their higher-ups, Mr. Vijayarajan said.