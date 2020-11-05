Quality of products made by rural artisans reviewed

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish on Thursday reviewed the quality of products made by a group of rural woman artisans.

Khadi and Village Industries Commissioner has launched a programme to improve the living conditions of poor rural women and ensure decent monthly income for them by fine-tuning their skills in making a range of products with the locally available products and integrating them to market their products. Under this programme, 175 rural women have been trained by a non-governmental organisation in making aloe vera, palmyrah leaf and banana fibre products ranging from bags to baskets.

The group, known as ‘Kalakkad Fiber-based Products Artisans Family,’ has undergone a comprehensive training in making attractive products, mostly decorative articles, with more craftiness. As a follow-up measure, a common manufacturing unit with adequate machineries has come up at a cost of ₹13.50 lakh at Padmaner near Kalakkad.

Ms. Shilpa, who interacted with the women in the training centre at Bhoothathaankudiyiruppu near Cheranmahadevi, said the products being made from the fibre of aloe vera, palmyrah leaf and banana would ensure decent revenue to the artisans, who had undergone extensive training and capacity-building programmes on marketing.

“The women, who are making products of excellent quality, have been given the target of producing products worth ₹ 73.53 lakhduring this year and these products can be sold for ₹ 86.76 lakh. This venture will ensure the monthly income of ₹ 5,000 per artisan,” said Ms. Shilpa, who has made arrangements for health and life insurance for these artisans.