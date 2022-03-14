Artisan Training Centre at Government ITI inaugurated

Collector V Vishnu inaugurating the Artisan Training Centre, established at Industrial Training Institute, Pettai by Bosch Limited, at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh on Monday.

TIRUNELVELI

Collector V. Vishnu, who developed recnetly a mobile app with the help of National Informatics Center to help the skilled but unemployed technicians to find job of repairing domestic gadgets, has established an Artisan Training Center at Government Industrial Training Institute at Pettai near here.

The ATC has been established at the cost of Rs. 50 lakh by Bosch India, which has established its unit at Gangaikondan Industrial Promotion Centre.

In a simple function held at Bosch Limited, Gangaikondan, Mr. Vishnu inaugurated the facility through videoconference on Monday afternoon in the presence of Managing Director, Bosch Limited and President, Bosch Group, India, Soumitra Battacharya.

Demo products from Venus, Suzlon and Leaf Solar have been installed in the ATC for imparting skills to the trainees. A total of 160 unemployed youths can be trained annually in the ATC, Mr. Vishnu informed.

During the short-term training programmes, the participants with the qualification of SSLC and above will be trained in wiremen control panel and electrician domestic solutions. Aspiring candidates should visit Government ITI, Pettai with all original certificates and the photo copies of these certificates and 3 passport size photos before March 25 and apply for the training programmes.

Executive Vice-President and Head of Manufacturing and Quality for Bosch in India, Karsten Mueller, Vice-President, Controller and Logistics, Powertrain Solutions India, Bosch Limited Jakobus Jung-Sung, and senior officials of Bosch Limited were present.