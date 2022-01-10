Artificially coloured ‘appalam’ seized

Food Safety Officer A. R. Sankaralingam seizes artificially coloured ‘appalam’ from a shop in Palayamkottai on Monday.

TIRUNELVELI

10 January 2022 20:01 IST

Officials seized artificially coloured appalam during a surprise check and destroyed them in Palayamkottai on Monday.

Following instructions from Designated Officer, Department of Food Safety, R. Sasi Deepa, a team of officials led by Food Safety Officer A. R. Sankaralingam conducted the check in a few shops near Palayamkottai Gandhi Market. As it was found that the shops sold artificially coloured appalam’, samples were taken and sent for analysis.

Since the appalam coloured with artificial colorants would cause a range of health issues in the digestive system, the consumers should avoid such products being sold in the market, Mr. Sankaralingam said.

If they came across the sale of such products, the public may inform the officials through 94440-42322 and the informers’ identity would be a closely guarded secret, Dr. Sasi Deepa said.