Artificial waterfall at Sirumalai to attract tourists soon: Collector

Dindigul

15 January 2022 19:29 IST

The ₹33-lakh project will be thrown open to the public soon

Sirumalai, which is a tourist attraction for those visiting Dindigul district, is all set to have an artificial waterfall soon, said District Collector S Visakan here on Saturday.

Apart from Kodaikanal and the temple town of Palani, Sirumalai is one of the most preferred destinations for nature lovers and for those interested in taking short trips from the southern districts. There are also a few home-stay facilities available in the hills.

Almost for seven months in a year, beginning from October to January a rain-fed stream flows from the hills. Later during February and March or till mid-April, the flow is irregular depending on the rains but it helps to keep the water table recharged. In a bid to preserve the water, the District Rural Development Agency officials proposed to construct a check dam at Pazhayur.

Under the MGNREGA, the work was taken up and subsequently, the check dam was completed.

Now, after a couple of inspections, the officials embarked on an idea to convert it into a tourist spot and decided to carry out certain alterations. Due to an advantageous natural gradient, the water falls from the check dam. As this could be converted into a tourist attraction, the idea was executed after a few more visits by Collector Visakan and Additional Collector (Development) Dinesh Kumar.

“In fact, there are plans to even make the waterfall more attractive and user friendly for the differently-abled persons and senior citizens, a first of its kind”, the officials at the site said and hoped that the 12-feet high artifical waterfall would give a real-time experience for those who love taking bath in natural falls.

Apart from the MGNREGA, local panchayat funds were also used to complete the project at ₹33 lakh. The attraction would soon be thrown open for the public, the officials added.