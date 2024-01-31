Arthroscopy surgery performed on patient in GH Watrap for the first time

January 31, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

In a first, doctors at Government Hospital in Watrap have performed an arthroscopy surgery to treat a villager who had suffered a ligament tear on his right knee following a two-wheeler accident.

The patient, Marimuthu, who underwent the otherwise complex surgery available only in teritiary hospitals, was fast recovering, said Chief Medical Officer V. Balakrishnan. Stating that the surgery for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear had not been taken up in government hospitals in small towns yet, Dr. Balakrishnan said that the patient would have to travel to Madurai or Tirunelveli for such surgical intervention.

“With the help of support from Joint Director of Medical Services, we were able to perform the surgery,” he said. A team of doctors led by Dr. Balakrishnan, Ortho-surgeon Arun Sivaram, anaesthetists Suresh and Sharmili successfully carried out the surgery.

The doctors made special efforts to perform the surgery in Watrap GH itself considering the economic status of the patient. The patient would be discharged in a week’s time after receiving physiotherapy.

