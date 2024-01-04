ADVERTISEMENT

Art, in any form, flows mellifluously for versatile artist Revathi Sankaran

January 04, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Revathi Sankaran speaking at Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The 72nd anniversary music and arts celebrations of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam started off at the Lakshmi Sundaram Hall here on Wednesday, with a presentation by Kalaimamani Revathi Sankaran. The entire hall permeated; with the positive thoughts viz., I can, I will, I like, I shall....

The versatile Revathy Sankaran, who is a multi-faceted and multi-lingual artiste, shared her lifetime experiences, from being blessed by M. S. amma as a child to writing M. S. amma’s biography on her 83rd birthday. She narrated how imagination helps one to build career and make the impossible become possible.

She mimicked  Kalaingar M. Karunanidhi, who appreciated her when she received the Kalaimamani award. She said music is everything and how everybody copies Carnatic music for their benefit in different forms. She gave the example of “Nallathor veenai seithu to Indru Poi Nalai varai”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She also emphasised the importance of pronunciation in any language which changes the subject matter itself. She explained in detail how the Marathi rulers promoted “Hari Katha Kalakshebam” (Kalakshebam means, time pass and hari katha is God’s story).

She recalled her experiences with cine director K. Balachander for a movie and how she grabbed the opportunity.  She paid great respects and encomiums to Ambujam Krishna, who outpoured divine inspiration through her songs by referring to “Vinnavarum Mannavarum” a Oonjal Pattu on Lord Rama.

She concluded her programme with a gypsy song saying we are all one, Our God is one and our Nation is one. The audience witnessed her capability as art in any form mellifluously flowed from her.

The Samajam had presented “Madhurakala Praveena” title on Ms Revathi Sankaran.

S. Padmanabhan

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US