Art, in any form, flows mellifluously for versatile artist Revathi Sankaran

January 04, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Madurai

The 72nd anniversary music and arts celebrations of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam started off at the Lakshmi Sundaram Hall here on Wednesday, with a presentation by Kalaimamani Revathi Sankaran. The entire hall permeated; with the positive thoughts viz., I can, I will, I like, I shall....

The versatile Revathy Sankaran, who is a multi-faceted and multi-lingual artiste, shared her lifetime experiences, from being blessed by M. S. amma as a child to writing M. S. amma’s biography on her 83rd birthday. She narrated how imagination helps one to build career and make the impossible become possible.

She mimicked Kalaingar M. Karunanidhi, who appreciated her when she received the Kalaimamani award. She said music is everything and how everybody copies Carnatic music for their benefit in different forms. She gave the example of “Nallathor veenai seithu to Indru Poi Nalai varai”.

She also emphasised the importance of pronunciation in any language which changes the subject matter itself. She explained in detail how the Marathi rulers promoted “Hari Katha Kalakshebam” (Kalakshebam means, time pass and hari katha is God’s story).

She recalled her experiences with cine director K. Balachander for a movie and how she grabbed the opportunity. She paid great respects and encomiums to Ambujam Krishna, who outpoured divine inspiration through her songs by referring to “Vinnavarum Mannavarum” a Oonjal Pattu on Lord Rama.

She concluded her programme with a gypsy song saying we are all one, Our God is one and our Nation is one. The audience witnessed her capability as art in any form mellifluously flowed from her.

The Samajam had presented “Madhurakala Praveena” title on Ms Revathi Sankaran.

S. Padmanabhan