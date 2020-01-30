Art festival

The third edition of Madurai Art Fest 2020 will feature folk and classical dance performaces.

“The idea of organising such an art fest is to incubate an art culture in the city among youth and children and to inculcate taste and appreciation for fine arts among the denizens. The speciality of the event is that it brings all kinds of art forms on a single platform, breaking boundaries among artistes,” says Prabhakar Vedamanickam of Kaleidoscope, which organises the fest.

The two-day festival will take place in Gandhi Museum from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on February 1 and 2. For details, call 9443444378