Art festival

The third edition of Madurai Art Fest 2020 will feature folk and classical dance performaces.
“The idea of organising such an art fest is to incubate an art culture in the city among youth and children and to inculcate taste and appreciation for fine arts among the denizens. The speciality of the event is that it brings all kinds of art forms on a single platform, breaking boundaries among artistes,” says Prabhakar Vedamanickam of Kaleidoscope, which organises the fest.
The two-day festival will take place in Gandhi Museum from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on February 1 and 2. For details, call 9443444378
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.