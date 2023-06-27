Art and culture must be conserved in the form of books and documentation: Appavu

June 27, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi inaugurated a 10-day workshop on painting with natural dyes and conservation of natural paintings at erstwhile ‘Maedai Police Station’ in Palayamkottai on Tuesday.

Presiding over the event, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said the Tamil Nadu Government, which was giving a thrust for conserving art forms and culture of Tamils, was documenting them in the form of books and documentaries so as to hand them over to the future generations. The book fairs being organised in all districts by the State government had kindled an interest in reading habit among youth.

“Recording important findings of the researches being done on art and culture is essential as it will erase misconceptions and check spreading of misinformation. When the world firmly believed that Sanskrit was the mother of Tamil, Rev. Robert Caldwell smashed this misinformation after learning Sanskrit and all south Indian languages, including Tamil, to conclude that Tamil was the ancient of all languages. Most importantly, he recorded his findings, which was his most revered service to Tamil. Hence, we want to disseminate and pass on this knowledge to the generations to come by organising book fairs to encourage reading habit. Similarly, the younger generation should also turn their attention towards art forms of Tamil Nadu, especially capturing nature’s beauty through their brushes as it would liberate them from all pressures of this fast-paced world,” Mr. Appavu said.

Ms. Kanimozhi said the younger generation should love the traditions, culture and art forms of Tamils and conserve them by learning them in the proper way. The paintings of ancient Tamils with natural dyes – right from Chithannavasal to the paintings of Big Temple of Thanjavur – were testimony to the Tamil’s expertise in making natural dyes for these centuries-old paintings.

She informed that the paintings of the participants of the workshop would be exhibited after the end of the event.

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and former principal of Government College of Fine Arts Chandru were present.