New arrival at care centre

TIRUNELVELI

02 June 2021 19:09 IST

The special antenatal COVID Care Centre created at Reddiyarpatti Primary Health Centre on Palayamkottai outskirts welcomed a ‘new life’ in the early hours of Wednesday as a pregnant COVID-19 positive woman gave birth to a baby boy at 4.35 a.m.

The centre, created by Collector V. Vishnu for treating the pregnant women after being tested positive for COVID-19, was opened a couple of days ago in the Primary Health Centre at Reddiyarpatti. During his visit to the district on last Monday, Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu inaugurated the oxygen-supported facility.

When patient Sathyabhama of Palayamkottai underwent mandatory screening at Gandhimathi School near Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Monday last, she was asked to go to the antenatal COVID Care Centre at Reddiyarpatti since she had symptoms of the viral infection. On arriving at the centre, she was screened again as the ‘due date’ was fast approaching.

“She developed labour pain in the early hours of Wednesday and delivered the baby boy. The mother and the baby are doing great,” said the doctors who attended the lady.

The doctors are observing both the mother and the baby closely.