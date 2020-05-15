Madurai

Arrival of people from other districts, States up

Buses carrying Mumbai returnees stopped at Gangaikondan check-post in Tirunelveli district on Friday.

Buses carrying Mumbai returnees stopped at Gangaikondan check-post in Tirunelveli district on Friday.  

TIRUNELVELI

In the last 24 hours alone, the number of people arriving from other districts and States, particularly from Maharashtra, here has steeply increased, according to officials at the Gangaikondan check-post.

Health teams monitoring the arrivals said that majority of them hailed from Maharashtra's Dharavi. Except for a few, who could afford to travel by private cabs, most of the returnees were seen coming on buses and vans.

After managing to cross all the check-posts en route during this arduous journey, they are being stopped only at Gangaikondan check-post on the district’s northern border on the Tirunelveli – Madurai 4-lane national highway for medical examination.

After collecting samples from them, they are being settled at the now empty administrative block of the Gangaikondan Special Economic Zone where they have to wait until the investigation results are out.

With the positive case reported, five of the 15 streets of South Kallikulam were consequently declared as ‘containment zone’ where disinfection was being carried out since Friday noon.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 8:30:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/arrival-of-people-from-other-districts-states-up/article31595206.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY