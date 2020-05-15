Arrival of people from other districts, States up

TIRUNELVELI

In the last 24 hours alone, the number of people arriving from other districts and States, particularly from Maharashtra, here has steeply increased, according to officials at the Gangaikondan check-post.

Health teams monitoring the arrivals said that majority of them hailed from Maharashtra's Dharavi. Except for a few, who could afford to travel by private cabs, most of the returnees were seen coming on buses and vans.

After managing to cross all the check-posts en route during this arduous journey, they are being stopped only at Gangaikondan check-post on the district’s northern border on the Tirunelveli – Madurai 4-lane national highway for medical examination.

After collecting samples from them, they are being settled at the now empty administrative block of the Gangaikondan Special Economic Zone where they have to wait until the investigation results are out.

With the positive case reported, five of the 15 streets of South Kallikulam were consequently declared as ‘containment zone’ where disinfection was being carried out since Friday noon.