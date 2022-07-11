Arrhythmia and Heart Failure Conclave held in Madurai

Arrhythmia and Heart Failure Conclave under way at Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre in Madurai on Sunday.

There is an increase in the number of sudden cardiac deaths and heart failures in people aged 30 - 40, which is rare when compared to the previous decades, according to S. Gurushankar, Chairman, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC).

He was speaking on Sunday at the two-day Arrhythmia and Heart Failure Conclave, organised by the Department of Cardiology, Electrophysiology & Pacing, MMHRC. Thirteen panel discussions were held during the conclave highlighting the reasons for sudden cardiac death and its prevention, electrophysiological study indications, recent advances in treatment of heart failure, basics of pacemakers, etc.

“It is a wakeup call for professionals who undergo extreme stress and high work pressure that eventually take a toll on their lives,” said Mr. Gurushankar.

“The public are less aware of arrhythmia (irregular rhythm of the heart) and heart failure when compared to Coronary Artery Diseases (CAD). The purpose of the conference was to create awareness among practicing physicians and general cardiologists of the latest technologies available for the treatment of arrhythmia and better management of heart failure,” said Dr. Jayapandian, senior consultant, MMHRC, and organising committee secretary.

Around 300 postgraduate students of medicine, emergency medicine, anaesthesia, cardiology and physicians participated.