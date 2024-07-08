ADVERTISEMENT

Arrested fishermen’s kin petition Collector to allow them to meet CM

Published - July 08, 2024 10:00 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Country boat fishermen and their family members from Pamban at Ramanathapuram Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

Pamban All Country Craft Fishermen Federation, along with the families of the 25 fishermen who were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy, submitted a petition to Collector B. Vishnu Chandran on Monday seeking permission to meet Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to request him to ensure early release of those arrested.

During the weekly grievance meeting, the arrested fishermen’s families and the federation members urged the Collector to help them get permission to meet Mr. Stalin, so that they could seek his help for the expeditious release of the 25 fishermen and the four country crafts seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The petitioners said in view of the the district’s administration’s request they did not launch their planned rail roko. But still, the government had not taken any steps to initiate talks with Sri Lanka to release the detained fishermen.

Federation coordinator Chinnathambi said even though the fishermen were on strike for more than three days, the MLA or the MP representing the constituency did not meet the fishermen’s families.

As announced earlier, the fishermen associations started their indefinite strike on Monday, seeking the State government’s help in getting a fair price for their catch.

