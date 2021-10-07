Arrest warrant against BJP leader

An arrest warrant has been issued against Bhartiya Janata Party leader H. Raja in connection with a case where he had used abusive language against officials of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and their family members.

The Judicial Magistrate (II), V. Paramveer, issued a warrant after Mr. Raja failed to appear before the court on Thursday after a summon was issued on him.

An Assistant Commissioner, Hariharan, had lodged a complaint against Mr. Raja stating that he had used abusive language against the officials of HR and CE Department and their female family members during a public meeting in Dindigul district in 2018. Virudhunagar Bazar police station had registered a complaint for using abusive language, preventing Government officials from discharging their duties and inciting hatred.