HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arrest village assistant for issuing death threat to woman tahsildar, demands TNROA

October 20, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials’ Association in Tirunelveli has warned that the revenue officials across the State would start series of agitations if punitive action was not taken against the village assistant who issued death threat to a woman tahsildar besides verbally abusing her.

 While addressing the protest organised by the village assistants at Ambasamudram in the district on last Monday against tahsildar of Ambasamudram, Sumathi, one Murugan, a village assistant, issued death threat to the revenue officer saying that he would chop off her head. After verbally abusing the woman officer even as his colleagues were approving it by way of thunderous applause, he also warned that he would make her go down on her knees to apologize for what she had done.

 “In the past we have made tahsildars to apologize for what they did. I’m from Seevalaperi (a black spot hamlet known for revenge murders orchestrated by a dominant intermediate caste). I will behead you. If I am forced to speak about this tahsildar, I’ll reveal everything about her. Then, this tahsildar will have to die by suicide,” Murugan says in a video clip on the village assistants’ protest being shared on social media.

 Condemning it, the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials’ Association members, led by the Association’s Tirunelveli district president Subbu, staged a protest and submitted a petition seeking protection for Ms. Sumathi and stringent action against Murugan.

 “The petition we submitted to the Collector has been forwarded to the Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, for registration of case and appropriate action against Murugan. If no action is taken to protect the woman tashildar and Murugan is not arrested, the TNROA will organize series of State-wide protests until our demands are met,” Mr. Subbu said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.