Arrest village assistant for issuing death threat to woman tahsildar, demands TNROA

October 20, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials’ Association in Tirunelveli has warned that the revenue officials across the State would start series of agitations if punitive action was not taken against the village assistant who issued death threat to a woman tahsildar besides verbally abusing her.

While addressing the protest organised by the village assistants at Ambasamudram in the district on last Monday against tahsildar of Ambasamudram, Sumathi, one Murugan, a village assistant, issued death threat to the revenue officer saying that he would chop off her head. After verbally abusing the woman officer even as his colleagues were approving it by way of thunderous applause, he also warned that he would make her go down on her knees to apologize for what she had done.

“In the past we have made tahsildars to apologize for what they did. I’m from Seevalaperi (a black spot hamlet known for revenge murders orchestrated by a dominant intermediate caste). I will behead you. If I am forced to speak about this tahsildar, I’ll reveal everything about her. Then, this tahsildar will have to die by suicide,” Murugan says in a video clip on the village assistants’ protest being shared on social media.

Condemning it, the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials’ Association members, led by the Association’s Tirunelveli district president Subbu, staged a protest and submitted a petition seeking protection for Ms. Sumathi and stringent action against Murugan.

“The petition we submitted to the Collector has been forwarded to the Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, for registration of case and appropriate action against Murugan. If no action is taken to protect the woman tashildar and Murugan is not arrested, the TNROA will organize series of State-wide protests until our demands are met,” Mr. Subbu said.