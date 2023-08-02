Arrest real culprits of Kodanadu heist, demand OPS supporters, AMMK

August 02, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

Demanding that the State government expedite the investigation of the case pertaining to Kodanadu heist and the arrest of the real culprits, supporters of the former coordinator of the AIADMK O. Panneerselvam and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam cadre staged a demonstration at Vannarpet here on Tuesday.

Led by the Panneerselvam faction’s Tirunelveli city district secretary V.K.P. Sankar, who is the son of AIADMK’s organising secretary V. Karuppasamy Pandian, the protestors raised slogans urging the State to unravel the mystery behind the Kodanadu heist and murder.

Those who orchestrated this heist should be arrested, they said.

In the demonstration organised near Chidambara Nagar bus-stop in Thoothukudi, supporters of Mr. Panneerselvam and AMMK cadre participated. Similar agitation was organized in Tenkasi also.