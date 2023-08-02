HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arrest real culprits of Kodanadu heist, demand OPS supporters, AMMK

August 02, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam staging a dharna at Vannarpettai on Tuesday.

Members of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam staging a dharna at Vannarpettai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Demanding that the State government expedite the investigation of the case pertaining to Kodanadu heist and the arrest of the real culprits, supporters of the former coordinator of the AIADMK O. Panneerselvam and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam cadre staged a demonstration at Vannarpet here on Tuesday.

Led by the Panneerselvam faction’s Tirunelveli city district secretary V.K.P. Sankar, who is the son of AIADMK’s organising secretary V. Karuppasamy Pandian, the protestors raised slogans urging the State to unravel the mystery behind the Kodanadu heist and murder.

 Those who orchestrated this heist should be arrested, they said.

In the demonstration organised near Chidambara Nagar bus-stop in Thoothukudi, supporters of Mr. Panneerselvam and AMMK cadre participated. Similar agitation was organized in Tenkasi also.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.