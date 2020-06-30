Arrest police on murder charge: DMK

30 June 2020 18:42 IST

Virudhunagar

The DMK has demanded arrest of the police officers of Sattankulam police station on murder charge in connection with the “brutal” attack on father and son last week.

Its north district secretary and Tiruchuli MLA, Thangam Thennarasu, sought immediate transfer of Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police, Arun Balagopalan, for negligence of duty.

(Later, in the day the government replaced Mr. Arun with S. Jayakumar, who is SP at Cuddalore. Mr. Arun has been placed under compulsory wait.)

In a virtual press conference held here on Tuesday, Mr .Thennarasu said closed-circuit TV footage had revealed that every word in the First Information Report on the arrest of Jayaraj and his son Bennix was fabricated. While the police had claimed that they had to intervene following heavy crowding at the mobile phone shop run by Bennix, the CCTV footage showed that there was no crowd. The police said that both the father and son had rolled on the floor that led to bleeding injuries. But, nothing of that sort had happened. The police had claimed that they were arrested and taken to station. But, only the father was taken in the police vehicle, while Bennix had followed the police vehicle on a motorbike. The timing of the incident as per the video footage and the FIR too had a huge gap, he added.

He pointed out that a constable had threatened the Judicial Magistrate who was enquiring the case based on the High Court direction. Stating that the incident had happened in the very presence of an Additional Superintendent of Police and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, he wondered why these senior police officers had gone to the police station when the enquiry was on.

Stating that the SP had mishandled the case, Mr. Thennarasu said the fact that the High Court had allowed the Revenue Department to take over the Sattankulam police station showed that the judiciary had lost faith in the district police.

“All those who were behind the brutal killing should be booked for murder charge and immediately arrested,” he said. He exuded confidence in the judicial enquiry and said that no one involved in this grave crime should be spared.

Meanwhile, Minister for Dairy Development, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, told reporters in Sivakasi that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami would never try to safeguard any wrong-doers in the Sattankulam custodial death case.

“So the CM has ordered a probe by CBI,” he said.