‘Arrest panchayat president for assaulting Revenue Inspector’

Special Correspondent
September 19, 2022 19:35 IST

Virudhunagar

Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers' Association has sought immediate arrest of the Melarajakularaman panchayat president, G. Gurusamy, in connection with the assault on Revenue Inspector Malarvizhi and her relative G. Radhakrishnan, 50, when she questioned about illegal felling of seven trees at S. Tiruvengadapuram on Sunday.

Its office-bearers led by its district secretary K. Kannan and president A. Gothandaraman submitted a petition to Collector J. Meganath Reddy on Monday.

Mr. Kannan said that the Revenue Inspector had found trees being taken by an earth-mover and questioned the local people while she was going for vaccination inspection. However, she and her relative was assaulted by Gurusamy and others. They were admitted to the Government Hospital in Rajapalayam.

Though first information report was registered at Keelarajakularaman against the panchayat president and others for rioting, using abusive words, assault, criminal intimidation and under the provisions for Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, the accused have not been arrested till Monday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The petition alleged that the Sub-Inspector Selvam, who had long friendship with the panchayat president, had advised some supporters of Gurusamy to get admitted in hospital as inpatients. Besides, he had got an assault complaint from them against the RI and her relative and registered an FIR without consulting his higher officials. Seeking his immediate transfer, the association has sought departmental action against the SI.

