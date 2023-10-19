HamberMenu
Arrangements made to operate buses for Thevar Jayanthi, HC told

October 19, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking into account that necessary arrangements had been made by the State to operate buses for Thevar Jayanthi in Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district, the Madurai Bench of the Madurai High Court closed a public interest litigation petition filed in this regard.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sundar and R. Sakthivel took into account the submission made by the State that buses would ply from Madurai, Virudhunagar and Sivaganga districts for the event. The court was hearing a petition filed by M. Sangili of Usilampatti in Madurai district.

The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to permit private vehicles. Taking into account that arrangements were made to operate buses for the event, the court closed the petition. On the request made by the petitioner for operation of buses from other nearby districts, the court directed the authorities to look into the request petitioner after considering the ground situation.

