Arrangements made for procuring paddy from farmers through DPCs, says Collector; 1.39 lakh hectares of paddy raised in Ramanathapuram

January 12, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Elaborate arrangements have been made to purchase paddy harvested by the farmers through the Direct Purchase Centres, said Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran here on Friday.

In a press release, he said that the Tamil Nadu government had fixed ₹2,310 per quintal for A grade variety of paddy and for common variety, the price was ₹2,265 per quintal. “In the first phase, 70 DPCs will function and as the harvest area increases, 30 more DPCs will be opened in phase two,” he said.

Apart from this, DPCs would also be opened wherever it was required. Based on the need or requests from the farmers, the officials would examine the modalities and open DPCs.

A total of 1,39,717 hectares was under paddy cultivation in the district from which 4.25 lakh metric tons of paddy was expected to be harvested and out of which, a minimum of one lakh tons was expected to be sold in market. The Collector appealed to the farmers to make use of the DPCs and benefit from the price offered by the State government for their produce.

The farmers can call TNCSC Regional Manager at 9442230767 for queries and for any complaints, they may use the “Call Your Collector” at 8300175888, the release added.