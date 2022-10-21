Arrangements in place to ensure uninterrupted power supply in two major hospitals during monsoon

Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and Multispecialty Hospital which get power supply from Palayamkottai substation will also get power from the ones in Thiyagaraja Nagar and Samathanapuram if supply from the main source is affected

Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and Multispecialty Hospital which get power supply from Palayamkottai substation will also get power from the ones in Thiyagaraja Nagar and Samathanapuram if supply from the main source is affected

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation has made special arrangements for ensuring uninterrupted power supply to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and its Multispeciality Hospital during the ensuing northeast monsoon.

Since these facilities cater to the needs of thousands of poor patients from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar districts, they need power supply round the clock to take care of patients undergoing treatment, particularly those kept in intensive care units. As power supply gets disrupted during heavy rain, particularly during monsoon, it was decided to ensure uninterrupted power supply to these two facilities.

Now they get power supply from Palayamkottai substation, the main source, via 11 KV feeder in the Armed Reserve Police Line. If the power supply to these two critical places is affected during heavy rain or technical glitch, the situation endangers lives of critically-ill patients.

Hence, the TANGEDCO, on instructions from Collector V. Vishnu, has made arrangements for ensuring uninterrupted power supply to these two spots during northeast monsoon. As per the present arrangement, the medical college hospital and its multispecialty hospital, which get power supply from Palayamkottai substation, will also get power from the substations in Thiyagaraja Nagar and Samathanapuram if power supply from the main source is affected.

The additional two substations will act as standby and bailout the hospitals when power supply from Palayamkottai substation is affected.

“While the power supply from Thiyagaraja Nagar substation will be given to the hospitals via Maharaja Nagar feeder, the VOC Stadium feeder will connect the hospitals with the Samathanapuram substation,” said S. Gurusamy, Superintending Engineer, Tirunelveli Distribution Circle, TANGEDCO, who visited the two hospitals on Friday to asertain the preparedness along with S. Muthukutti, Executive Engineer, Tirunelveli City.

Moreover, these hospitals will also get power from Palayamkottai substation via 11 KV feeder in Market area also if technical glitch hits AR Line feeder.

Mr. Gurusamy asked the hospital officials to immediately carry out mandatory maintenance of all the generators and stock sufficient quantity of diesel to operate them in case of emergency.